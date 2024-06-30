Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Superior Drilling Products Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:SDPI opened at $1.30 on Friday. Superior Drilling Products has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.51 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.97.
Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 20.88%. The company had revenue of $4.95 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Superior Drilling Products
About Superior Drilling Products
Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Superior Drilling Products
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Superior Drilling Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Drilling Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.