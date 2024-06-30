SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
SVB Financial Group Stock Performance
SIVB stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $39.40 and a 1-year high of $597.16.
