TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) Short Interest Down 14.8% in June

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the May 31st total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TAT Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TAT Technologies stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of TAT Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TAT Technologies in a research note on Sunday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

TAT Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TATT stock opened at $14.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.39. The stock has a market cap of $150.49 million, a PE ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.86. TAT Technologies has a 1 year low of $6.99 and a 1 year high of $16.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.75.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.09 million during the quarter. TAT Technologies had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 4.99%.

About TAT Technologies

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

Further Reading

