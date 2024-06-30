TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Short Interest Up 36.5% in June

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 36.5% from the May 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

TDK Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TTDKY stock opened at $61.96 on Friday. TDK has a 52-week low of $33.66 and a 52-week high of $63.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.70.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. TDK had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 7.54%. Analysts predict that TDK will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TDK

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Energy Application Products, and Other segments.

