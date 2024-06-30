Team Internet Group (LON:TIG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $146.67

Team Internet Group plc (LON:TIG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 146.67 ($1.86) and traded as high as GBX 187.80 ($2.38). Team Internet Group shares last traded at GBX 179.80 ($2.28), with a volume of 255,820 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Team Internet Group from GBX 185 ($2.35) to GBX 205 ($2.60) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

The stock has a market cap of £449.75 million, a P/E ratio of 2,568.57 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 173.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 146.67.

Team Internet Group plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Online Presence and Online Marketing. The Online Presence segment provides domain names through a network of channel partners, as well as selling domain names and ancillary, monitoring, technical, and consultancy services to end users and corporate clients.

