Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Territorial Bancorp from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Territorial Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.66 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Territorial Bancorp Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of TBNK stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 0.66. Territorial Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.90.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 million. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 3.06%. Equities research analysts predict that Territorial Bancorp will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Territorial Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Territorial Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBNK. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 1,015.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 36,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 33,495 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 50,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 19,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 3.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 79,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.35% of the company’s stock.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that engages in the provision of various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

