The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Holdings Reduced by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 11.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,270,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,595,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322,673 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,771,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,561,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,571,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,764,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.88.

Allstate stock opened at $159.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.07. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $100.57 and a 52 week high of $177.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.50.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.30) EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.24%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

