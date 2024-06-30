The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 918,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,060 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 7.64% of Boston Beer worth $317,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SAM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Boston Beer by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 142,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,080,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Boston Beer by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 115,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,433,000 after purchasing an additional 45,864 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Boston Beer by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Boston Beer by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Boston Beer by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 66,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,922,000 after purchasing an additional 13,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Boston Beer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.00.

Boston Beer Price Performance

SAM stock opened at $305.05 on Friday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $254.40 and a 52-week high of $395.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $284.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $313.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.96. Boston Beer had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $426.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.18 million. Equities analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Boston Beer

In related news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.49, for a total value of $30,652.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,231.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Beer Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

See Also

