The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KO. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 450,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,549,000 after acquiring an additional 89,139 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.3% in the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 61,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,707 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of KO opened at $63.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $64.36. The stock has a market cap of $274.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.78.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $5,042,744.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,644,979.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $5,042,744.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,644,979.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $3,551,903.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,358,962.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,665 shares of company stock valued at $13,995,465 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

