The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Stake Lifted by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,876,251 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,699 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.33% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $312,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 3,314,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,345,000 after purchasing an additional 157,677 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,620,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,303,000 after buying an additional 190,608 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,474,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,374,000 after buying an additional 384,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 769.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,402,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,217,000. 28.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 89,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total transaction of $6,344,244.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,540,430 shares in the company, valued at $179,176,527.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 139,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total transaction of $9,592,703.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,401,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,646,157.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 89,951 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total transaction of $6,344,244.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,540,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,176,527.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,769,555 shares of company stock valued at $100,335,332 and have sold 282,072 shares valued at $17,749,275. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LSXMA opened at $22.15 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $20.13 and a 12-month high of $31.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.04 and a 200-day moving average of $27.05.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. On average, analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LSXMA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $34.00 to $31.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Seaport Res Ptn raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.13.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

