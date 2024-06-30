The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1,451.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,870 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 155,178 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $20,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its stake in Walt Disney by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 78,835 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,646,000 after purchasing an additional 14,337 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Walt Disney by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 58,898 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,643,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Walt Disney by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 17,472 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 11,680 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,116.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $99.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.93, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.66. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.50.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

