The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,835 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,337 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.0% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 355.3% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,116.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,116.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS stock opened at $99.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The firm has a market cap of $181.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.66.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on DIS

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.