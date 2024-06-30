Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD) Trading 0.9% Higher

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.16 and last traded at $16.13. 45,667 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 89,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.99.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.79.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.104 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th.

In other Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust news, insider Brian W. Wixted acquired 1,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $25,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TBLD. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 4.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 209,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 9,395 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 23.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 532,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,768,000 after purchasing an additional 102,634 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 256,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 26,507 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 220,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 21,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $840,000.

The Trust is a global, multi-asset, actively managed portfolio that seeks to generate an attractive income stream by providing investors differentiated access to a dynamic blend of income generating investments. Thornburg believes that markets are inefficient with respect to the assessment of risk and reward due to the siloed nature of multi-asset analysis.

