Tina Marriott Sells 6,000 Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) COO Tina Marriott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $43,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 535,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,860,644.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Tina Marriott also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 30th, Tina Marriott sold 3,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $26,340.00.
- On Thursday, April 25th, Tina Marriott sold 3,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total value of $23,010.00.
Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.94. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.97 and a 1-year high of $16.75.
Institutional Trading of Recursion Pharmaceuticals
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,157,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,858,000 after purchasing an additional 157,189 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 103.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 342,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 173,954 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 59,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 7,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.
Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.
