Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 312,600 shares, a drop of 37.3% from the May 31st total of 498,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Tokyu Fudosan Stock Performance
TTUUF stock opened at $7.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.89. Tokyu Fudosan has a 52-week low of $5.65 and a 52-week high of $8.13.
About Tokyu Fudosan
