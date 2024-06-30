Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 312,600 shares, a drop of 37.3% from the May 31st total of 498,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Tokyu Fudosan Stock Performance

TTUUF stock opened at $7.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.89. Tokyu Fudosan has a 52-week low of $5.65 and a 52-week high of $8.13.

Get Tokyu Fudosan alerts:

About Tokyu Fudosan

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Urban Development, Strategic Investment, Property Management & Operation, and Real Estate Agents. The Urban Development segment develops and operates office buildings, commercial facilities, condominiums, leased housing, and other facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for Tokyu Fudosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyu Fudosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.