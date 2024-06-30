Topline Capital Partners, Lp Acquires 22,469 Shares of Issuer Direct Co. (NYSE:ISDR) Stock

Issuer Direct Co. (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp purchased 22,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $175,932.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 685,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,366,086.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Topline Capital Partners, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 28th, Topline Capital Partners, Lp purchased 36,559 shares of Issuer Direct stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.46 per share, for a total transaction of $345,848.14.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Topline Capital Partners, Lp purchased 30,000 shares of Issuer Direct stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $299,100.00.

Issuer Direct Stock Performance

NYSE ISDR opened at $7.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.97 million, a P/E ratio of 39.23 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.92. Issuer Direct Co. has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $23.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Issuer Direct ( NYSE:ISDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.63 million. Issuer Direct had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.01%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Issuer Direct Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Issuer Direct in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

