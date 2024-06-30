Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund (NYSE:TTP) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $30.93

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.93 and traded as high as $37.72. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund shares last traded at $36.18, with a volume of 25,475 shares trading hands.
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.95.
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Company Profile
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.
