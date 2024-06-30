Toth Financial Advisory Corp Acquires 1,091 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.2% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.7% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 22,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 107,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,978,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 16.8% during the first quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 33,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,275,000 after buying an additional 4,797 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 51,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,218,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 21.5% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 15,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $146.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $351.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $143.13 and a 52 week high of $175.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.06.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 30.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.