Toth Financial Advisory Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp trimmed its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,772 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Opinicus Capital Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 18.3% during the first quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 3.4% during the first quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 16,926 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 64.7% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,722,000 after acquiring an additional 17,748 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in Boeing by 3.1% during the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 8,676 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in Boeing by 16.8% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 7,581 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE BA opened at $182.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.27 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.42. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $159.70 and a one year high of $267.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on BA. Melius reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.89.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

