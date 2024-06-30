Toth Financial Advisory Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $91,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. HSBC lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 target price (down previously from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.82.

NYSE:XOM opened at $115.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.65. The stock has a market cap of $453.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

