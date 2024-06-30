Toth Financial Advisory Corp Trims Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $500.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $485.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $466.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $375.95 and a 52 week high of $505.74.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

