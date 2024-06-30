Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) Short Interest Update

Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Toyota Industries Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TYIDY opened at $85.22 on Friday. Toyota Industries has a 52 week low of $67.32 and a 52 week high of $106.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.59.
About Toyota Industries
