Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) Short Interest Update

Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Toyota Industries Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TYIDY opened at $85.22 on Friday. Toyota Industries has a 52 week low of $67.32 and a 52 week high of $106.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.59.

About Toyota Industries

Toyota Industries Corporation manufactures and sells textiles machinery, materials handling equipment, automobiles, and automobile parts in Japan, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Automobile, Materials Handling Equipment, and Textile Machinery segments. It provides vehicles; gasoline and diesel engines for automobiles and industrial equipment; turbochargers and foundry parts; car air-conditioning compressors; car electronics comprising DC-DC converters, in-vehicle chargers, on-board chargers and DC-DC converter units, and DC-AC inverters; batteries; and stamping dies, including automotive and lift truck stamping dies.

