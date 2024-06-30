Tritax Eurobox (LON:BOXE) Trading 1.9% Higher

Shares of Tritax Eurobox plc (LON:BOXE – Get Free Report) shot up 1.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.73 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.72 ($0.01). 105,384 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 269,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.70 ($0.01).

Tritax Eurobox Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.79, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of £5.77 million, a PE ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.65.

Tritax Eurobox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. Tritax Eurobox’s dividend payout ratio is 7,142.86%.

Tritax Eurobox Company Profile

Tritax EuroBox plc invests in and manages a well-diversified portfolio of well-located Continental European logistics real estate assets that are delivering an attractive capital return and secure income to shareholders. These assets fulfil key roles in the logistics and distribution supply-chain focused on the most established logistics markets and on the major population centres across core Continental European countries.

