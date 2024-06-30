Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.56

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.56 and traded as high as $15.44. Triumph Group shares last traded at $15.42, with a volume of 1,300,030 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down previously from $19.50) on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Triumph Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.36 and a 200-day moving average of $14.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 2.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 2.53.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $358.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.95 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 39.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Cynthia M. Egnotovich acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.14 per share, with a total value of $151,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,561 shares in the company, valued at $492,973.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Triumph Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,021,354 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $116,414,000 after purchasing an additional 110,375 shares during the last quarter. Vision One Management Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,587,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Triumph Group during the 1st quarter worth $13,542,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Triumph Group by 24.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 807,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after acquiring an additional 156,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Triumph Group in the fourth quarter valued at $12,720,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

