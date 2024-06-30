Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC Has $890,000 Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 370.0% in the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $479.11 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $342.35 and a 12-month high of $487.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $454.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $436.54.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

