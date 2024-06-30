Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC Sells 20,333 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 97.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 615 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 20,333 shares during the quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 21,719 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $729,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 65,794 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 108.7% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 76,509 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 39,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.4% in the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 12,010 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Trading Down 2.8 %

DIS stock opened at $99.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.66. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $123.74. The stock has a market cap of $181.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Walt Disney

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.