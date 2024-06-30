Trust Co. of Virginia VA Sells 735 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $91,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.82.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:XOM opened at $115.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $453.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.65.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

