Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUESQ) Trading Up 4.9%

Tuesday Morning Co. (OTCMKTS:TUESQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.94 and last traded at $1.91. Approximately 155,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 296,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.

Tuesday Morning Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average is $1.91.

Tuesday Morning Company Profile

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states.

Further Reading

