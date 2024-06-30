Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) Short Interest Update

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, an increase of 40.3% from the May 31st total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Ucore Rare Metals Price Performance
Shares of Ucore Rare Metals stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.57. Ucore Rare Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $0.82.
About Ucore Rare Metals
