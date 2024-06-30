Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) Short Interest Update

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, an increase of 40.3% from the May 31st total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Ucore Rare Metals Price Performance

Shares of Ucore Rare Metals stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.57. Ucore Rare Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $0.82.

About Ucore Rare Metals

Ucore Rare Metals Inc engages in the exploration and separation of elements in Canada and the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Bokan Mountain/Dotson Ridge property located in Prince of Wales Island, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Ucore Uranium Inc and changed its name to Ucore Rare Metals Inc in June 2010.

