Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Position Increased by Chemung Canal Trust Co.

Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,110 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,661 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up approximately 1.7% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,620 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 11.4% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 14,955 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 8.1% during the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,484 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.6% during the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 8,353 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Union Pacific by 109.2% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 5,892 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $226.26 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $199.33 and a one year high of $258.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $233.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $138.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.92.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

