United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. cut its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in United Airlines by 318.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $7,145,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $1,443,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 3,636.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 82,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after buying an additional 80,030 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Airlines Stock Up 1.0 %

United Airlines stock opened at $48.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.68 and a 1-year high of $58.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.20. The company has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.47.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 4.90%. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 15,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $762,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,060.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com raised United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on United Airlines from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on United Airlines from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on United Airlines in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.89.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

