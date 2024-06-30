United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Shares Gap Up to $360.79

Shares of United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $360.79, but opened at $370.46. United States Lime & Minerals shares last traded at $364.00, with a volume of 1,227 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded United States Lime & Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

United States Lime & Minerals Stock Up 0.9 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $345.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.82.

United States Lime & Minerals shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 15th. The 5-1 split was announced on Monday, July 15th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, July 15th.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 27.91%. The firm had revenue of $71.69 million during the quarter.

United States Lime & Minerals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. United States Lime & Minerals’s payout ratio is 7.15%.

Insider Transactions at United States Lime & Minerals

In other news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.32, for a total value of $66,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,543 shares in the company, valued at $9,758,643.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 200 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.32, for a total transaction of $66,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,543 shares in the company, valued at $9,758,643.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 7,389 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.68, for a total value of $2,487,728.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,228,338.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USLM. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 1,654.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,192,000 after purchasing an additional 43,123 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 958.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 9,498 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 6.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 3,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry producers.

