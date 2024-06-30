US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Announces Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:XBIL)

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2186 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.
US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of XBIL stock opened at $50.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.02. US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF has a one year low of $49.83 and a one year high of $50.30.
About US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF
