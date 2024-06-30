Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Short Interest Up 22.3% in June

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 265,000 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the May 31st total of 216,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:USNZY opened at $1.41 on Friday. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $2.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a $0.0498 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.64%.

About Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Mining and Logistics, Steel Metallurgy, and Steel Transformation. It extracts and process iron ore, such as pellet and sinter feed and, granulated iron ore; provides storage, handling, and road cargo transportation services; and operates highway and railway cargo terminals.

