V Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VCHYF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

V Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VCHYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the May 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:VCHYF opened at $18.18 on Friday. V Technology has a fifty-two week low of $16.83 and a fifty-two week high of $18.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.45.

V Technology Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and service of equipment for flat panel displays (FPDs) and semiconductors in Japan. It offers manufacturing and inspection equipment for the inspection, repair, and measurement of FPDs. The company also provides photomask equipment; parts and materials for manufacturing FPDs; maintenance services; salvage services; and staffing services.

