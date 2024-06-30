V Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VCHYF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

V Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VCHYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the May 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
V Technology Price Performance
OTCMKTS:VCHYF opened at $18.18 on Friday. V Technology has a fifty-two week low of $16.83 and a fifty-two week high of $18.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.45.
About V Technology
