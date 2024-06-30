Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Holdings Decreased by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Facet Wealth Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 37,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,428,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Trademark Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $669,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $182.55 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $149.67 and a 1-year high of $186.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $180.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.