Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Holdings Boosted by Romano Brothers AND Company

Romano Brothers AND Company raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,974.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,744,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $434,890,000 after acquiring an additional 6,525,177 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth $79,504,000. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC now owns 3,526,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,405,000 after buying an additional 780,104 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,669,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $494,531,000 after acquiring an additional 449,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,960,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $66.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.07. The firm has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $55.06 and a 52-week high of $70.68.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

