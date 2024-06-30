Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,743,697 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,215,741 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $312,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AU. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 132.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,023 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,525 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 6.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,784 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. HSBC downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Up 0.6 %

AngloGold Ashanti stock opened at $25.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.04. AngloGold Ashanti plc has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $26.01.

About AngloGold Ashanti

(Free Report)

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.