Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,059,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,018 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.05% of Resideo Technologies worth $302,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $929,000. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 357.8% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 103,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 80,844 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 648.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $3,065,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,200,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Resideo Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Resideo Technologies stock opened at $19.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 2.14. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.19 and a twelve month high of $23.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Insider Activity at Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 9.26%. Resideo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 5,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $118,978.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,463.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Resideo Technologies news, Director Nina Richardson sold 5,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $118,978.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,463.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tina M. Beskid sold 7,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $152,925.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,696.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,945 shares of company stock valued at $342,937. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

