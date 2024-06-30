Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 68,211 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,888,236 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,211 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $315,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TCBI. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 123,750.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $61.14 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.40 and a 1-year high of $66.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.42 and its 200-day moving average is $60.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $256.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.27 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 9.66%. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

TCBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.58.

Insider Activity at Texas Capital Bancshares

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $58,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 156,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,767. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 6,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.52 per share, with a total value of $117,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 163,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,195,541.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 3,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.50 per share, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 156,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,767. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 15,004 shares of company stock valued at $292,878 in the last 90 days. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

(Free Report)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

Further Reading

