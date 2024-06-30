Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,952,205 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Q2 worth $301,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QTWO. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Q2 by 156.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Q2 by 2,582.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in Q2 by 193.7% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its position in Q2 by 261.0% in the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Q2 in the 4th quarter worth about $152,000.

QTWO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Q2 from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Q2 from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Q2 from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Q2 from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Q2 from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Q2 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.53.

In other Q2 news, EVP Jonathan Price sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 226,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,564,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $71,429.16. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 239,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,670,299.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Price sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 226,079 shares in the company, valued at $13,564,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,684 shares of company stock worth $5,548,275 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:QTWO opened at $60.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.36 and a 200 day moving average of $50.60. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -44.69 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.91 and a 12-month high of $64.17.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $165.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

