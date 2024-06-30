Vanguard Group Inc. Has $293.68 Million Holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,946,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,954 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Stride worth $293,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stride by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Stride by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Stride by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stride in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Stride in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stride alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LRN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Stride from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Stride in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stride currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Stride Stock Performance

Shares of Stride stock opened at $70.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.87 and its 200-day moving average is $63.20. Stride, Inc. has a one year low of $35.61 and a one year high of $73.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.21.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $520.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.89 million. Stride had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stride Profile

(Free Report)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.