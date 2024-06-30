Vanguard Group Inc. Has $297.12 Million Position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,378,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,940 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Energizer worth $297,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Energizer by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Energizer by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 32,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Energizer by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Energizer by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in Energizer by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 9,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Stock Performance

NYSE:ENR opened at $29.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.13 and a 200-day moving average of $29.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $37.32.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $663.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.10 million. Energizer had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 119.16%. Energizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Energizer’s payout ratio is currently 100.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENR. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Energizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Energizer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Energizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Energizer from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.57.

Energizer Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

