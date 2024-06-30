Vanguard Group Inc. Has $298.93 Million Stock Holdings in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,678,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,098,245 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 12.18% of Cushman & Wakefield worth $298,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 77,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 74,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cushman & Wakefield Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 12-month low of $6.24 and a 12-month high of $11.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 260.00 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.28.

Insider Transactions at Cushman & Wakefield

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 17,098,001 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $188,078,011.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James cut shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

Cushman & Wakefield Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

