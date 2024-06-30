Vanguard Group Inc. Has $300.07 Million Stock Position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,468,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,503 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $300,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 23,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 32,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $40.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.89. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.13 and a 12 month high of $49.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.90.

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 5.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HGV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Grand Vacations has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.71.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

