Vanguard Group Inc. Has $317.83 Million Stock Position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,456,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Hub Group worth $317,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,801,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,602,000 after purchasing an additional 125,924 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Hub Group during the 4th quarter worth about $304,000. Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 129,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,865,000 after buying an additional 30,327 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 336.9% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 16,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 12,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,439,000. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $43.05 on Friday. Hub Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.73 and a 12-month high of $47.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.75%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Hub Group from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Hub Group from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Hub Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hub Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.54.

Hub Group Profile

(Free Report)

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

