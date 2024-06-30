Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 95,437 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,056,865 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 95,437 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 7.40% of M/I Homes worth $283,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MHO. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. USA Financial Formulas raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 578.1% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on MHO. StockNews.com raised shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up from $116.00) on shares of M/I Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

In other M/I Homes news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $2,342,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,000,022. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Susan E. Krohne sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $1,098,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,298. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $2,342,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,000,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of M/I Homes stock opened at $122.14 on Friday. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.79 and a 52 week high of $140.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.23.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.82. M/I Homes had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.18 EPS for the current year.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

