Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 26,384 Shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,274,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,384 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Brady worth $309,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Brady by 293.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Brady by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brady during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brady during the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brady during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Nancy Lee Gioia sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $251,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,819.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Nancy Lee Gioia sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $251,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,819.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 2,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $144,924.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 326,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,573,941.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brady Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of BRC opened at $66.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.79 and its 200 day moving average is $60.97. Brady Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.77 and a fifty-two week high of $68.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. Brady had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $343.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Brady’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Brady Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brady Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Brady’s payout ratio is 23.98%.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

