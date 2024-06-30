Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 27,364 Shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,248,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,364 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.32% of RXO worth $308,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RXO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of RXO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,250,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RXO by 290.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 868,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,142,000 after acquiring an additional 646,540 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RXO by 325.6% during the 4th quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 797,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,551,000 after acquiring an additional 610,166 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of RXO by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,579,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,997,000 after acquiring an additional 248,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RXO by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,823,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,415,000 after acquiring an additional 141,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Get RXO alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of RXO from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of RXO from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of RXO in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of RXO in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of RXO in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RXO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.90.

RXO Stock Performance

RXO opened at $26.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -290.56, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.27. RXO, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.94 and a 52-week high of $26.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.35.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $913.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.50 million. RXO had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that RXO, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at RXO

In other RXO news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp bought 35,985 shares of RXO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.22 per share, for a total transaction of $727,616.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,629,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,032,109.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,128,060 shares of company stock valued at $22,099,090 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

RXO Profile

(Free Report)

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.