Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 293,781 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,194,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 293,781 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Equity Commonwealth worth $310,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 5,187,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,602,000 after buying an additional 188,138 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,869,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,093,000 after purchasing an additional 102,254 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,885,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,202,000 after purchasing an additional 52,964 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,616,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,041,000 after purchasing an additional 53,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,306,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,005,000 after purchasing an additional 29,858 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity Commonwealth Price Performance

Shares of EQC stock opened at $19.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.05. Equity Commonwealth has a 1-year low of $17.93 and a 1-year high of $20.75.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

